Massive Outrage Over Alleged Cardiology Scam At GMC Anantnag; Public Demands FIR, Cancellation Of Doctor’s Registration

Srinagar, Jun 20: Strong public resentment has surfaced following the initiation of disciplinary proceedings by the Health & Medical Education Department against a cardiologist posted at Government Medical College Anantnag over allegations of fraud, manipulation of medical records, misuse of government health schemes and performing allegedly unindicated cardiac procedures.

People from various sections of society have termed the allegations extremely serious and have demanded stringent action against the accused doctor. They have urged the government to immediately lodge an FIR, conduct a transparent criminal investigation and recommend cancellation of the doctor’s medical registration if the charges are proven during the inquiry.

Citizens expressed concern that if allegations relating to patient exploitation, falsification of records and misuse of the PMJAY-SEHAT scheme are established, it would amount to a grave breach of public trust and a direct threat to patient safety. They said healthcare institutions are meant to save lives and any misconduct within the medical system must be dealt with firmly and without delay.

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Several residents alleged that the matter points towards a larger issue requiring an in-depth probe to ascertain whether more individuals were involved and whether public funds or patient welfare were adversely affected. They demanded accountability and exemplary punishment against anyone found guilty.

The public has appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Government, Health & Medical Education Department and other competent authorities to ensure a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation. They stressed that no individual, irrespective of position, should be spared if found responsible for wrongdoing.

People further stated that strict action, including criminal proceedings, departmental penalties and cancellation of professional licences as per law, should be considered against those found guilty after completion of the inquiry. They emphasized that the lives of patients are paramount and any attempt to compromise healthcare standards must invite the strongest possible action.

Meanwhile, the departmental inquiry initiated by the Health & Medical Education Department is underway, and authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings of the investigation. Any determination of guilt will depend on the outcome of the ongoing proceedings. (KNC)