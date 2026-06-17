Massive Inspector-Level Reshuffle In J&K Police; 251 Officers Transferred Across Wings

Srinagar, June 17: In one of the largest Inspector-level reshuffles in recent months, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has transferred and posted 251 Inspectors across various wings of the force with immediate effect. The transfers were ordered by Nalin Prabhat as part of a major administrative exercise aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and optimizing manpower deployment across the Union Territory.

According to Police Headquarters Order No. 1798 of 2026 issued from Srinagar on June 16, the transfers cover officers serving in Jammu Zone, Kashmir Zone, CID, Crime Branch, Traffic Police, Security Wing, Government Railway Police (GRP), Armed Police and police training institutions.

Among the key transfers, Sham Lal has been shifted from Jammu Zone to 7 JKAP, while Manohar Lal has been transferred to GRP. Shakil Ahmed and Mohd Alyas have also been moved from Jammu Zone to 7 JKAP. Jeet Singh has been posted to CID, Dilraj Singh Dilbar to Kashmir Zone, Nazir Ahmed to the Traffic Wing, Rajesh Jasrotia to CID, Ajit Singh to Crime Branch, Kanchan Bala to 7 JKAP and Padam Dev Singh to 4 JKAP.

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The order also includes a significant number of transfers involving officers from Kashmir Zone to CID, Crime, Traffic, Security, GRP and Armed Police units, while several officers from specialized wings have been reassigned to Jammu and Kashmir Zones to strengthen field policing and investigative capabilities.

As part of the restructuring, a number of Inspector-rank officers attached to police training institutions have also been reassigned. Pawan Singh has been transferred from Jammu Zone to PTTI Vijaypur, Anil Raina from Traffic Wing to PTS Kathua, Sajad Ahmad from Armed Zone to CTC Lethpora, while Ranjit Singh and Sidharath Pandit have been posted to STC Talwara.

The order further states that Inspector Mohmad Anzar Khan, presently deployed with GRP from Armed Zone, has been detached from his current assignment and formally transferred back to Armed Zone with immediate effect.

Police Headquarters has also restored several Inspector posts to Armed Zone, Jammu Zone, Kashmir Zone and CID following the latest transfers to ensure balanced manpower distribution across various formations.

All officers covered under the transfer order have been directed to be relieved forthwith and report to their new places of posting without delay.

The large-scale reshuffle is expected to enhance policing efficiency, strengthen specialized units and improve overall operational effectiveness across Jammu and Kashmir. (KNC)

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