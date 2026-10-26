Massive Fire Ravages Market Near Jammu Railway Station, Around 40 Shops Gutted

JAMMU, Oct 26: A massive fire ripped through a market near the Jammu Railway Station, gutting around 40 shops and reducing a bustling commercial stretch to rubble, officials said on Monday.

No casualties have been reported in the blaze, which broke out at around 10.30 pm in Shiv Market on Sunday.

The blaze continued to rage for nearly five hours, leaving behind a trail of destruction and dealing a major blow to shopkeepers whose livelihoods depended on the market.

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The officials said around 40 shops, mostly dealing in food supplies, dried fruit and blankets, were gutted in the devastating fire.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a short-circuit in one of the shops triggered the blaze, which spread rapidly across the market, fuelled by winds, they said.

The narrow approach to the market posed a major challenge for firefighters, making it difficult to reach the affected shops directly, the officials said.

They said firefighting teams had to approach the blaze from the rear side of the market to tackle the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Despite sustained efforts by the emergency services, the fire continued to consume merchandise and shop structures for hours before it was finally brought under control at around 3.15 am. (Agencies)