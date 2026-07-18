Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / International / Massive fire destroys 100 homes in  Norway, forces hundreds to evacuate

Massive fire destroys 100 homes in  Norway, forces hundreds to evacuate

DRAMMEN, July 18:  A major fire in southern Norway destroyed more than 100 homes Friday and forced hundreds of people to evacuate the area, according to police and the country's public broadcaster. The blaze started in a townhouse in the...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:27 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DRAMMEN, July 18:  A major fire in southern Norway destroyed more than 100 homes Friday and forced hundreds of people to evacuate the area, according to police and the country's public broadcaster.
The blaze started in a townhouse in the city of Drammen around 3:30 pm Friday, police said. It then spread through the area and into nearby forests. Firefighters continued their efforts Saturday morning to bring the blaze under control.
NRK, Norway's public broadcaster, said hundreds of people went to an evacuation centre.
No residents have been reported missing, police said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
Drammen is roughly 34 km southwest of Oslo. (AP)
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra