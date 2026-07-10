Massive fire breaks out at textile unit in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: A massive fire broke out at a textile manufacturing unit in the Zakura Industrial area here this evening, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.

An official said the blaze erupted inside the factory, following which multiple fire tenders from different fire stations were rushed to the spot to contain the flames.

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Firefighters were battling the blaze and making efforts to prevent it from spreading to adjacent industrial units and nearby structures, the official said, adding that thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the factory and the fire was visible from several parts of the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said. There were no reports of any loss of life or injuries till the filing of this report, the official added.

According to the official, the firefighting operation was continuing and the extent of damage to the factory would be assessed only after the fire was brought completely under control.