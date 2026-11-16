Srinagar, Nov 16: Security forces on Monday continued a massive cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in the Khudwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district for the second consecutive day following intelligence inputs about the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, official sources said.

The operation was launched on Sunday by a joint team of the Army, police and CRPF following an intelligence inputs. Senior officers have also reached the area on Sunday evening to oversee the operation.

Officials said a tight cordon was maintained throughout the night, while the search operation resumed on Monday morning.

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The search operation is underway around five kilometres from the site of Wednesday's attack on CRPF personnel, in which three personnel were injured, one of them critically.

Following the attack, security forces have launched multiple search operations across Kulgam district over the past five days as part of efforts to track down those involved.

Investigations into Wednesday's attack have pointed to the alleged involvement of LeT terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, who is suspected of having been involved in several previous attacks in South Kashmir. Police have described Bhat as the only surviving local militant currently operating in the Valley. (Agencies)