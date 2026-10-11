Mass youth joining in Bishnah, Cong welcomes young aspirants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: In a significant boost to the Congress party in the Bishnah constituency, a large number of youngsters joined the party under the leadership of District Jammu Rural Congress President Neeraj Kundan.

The joining programme reflected the growing enthusiasm among young people to associate themselves with the Congress party and its vision of inclusive development, social justice, and equal opportunities for all.

Advertisement

The programme was attended by Bishnah Constituency In-charge Dwarka Choudhary, NSUI Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh president Ajay Lakhotra, Block president Vijay Tagotra, Rahul Karloopia, Sanjeev Katal, Happy Randhawa, Khushwant Singh, Rahul Sharma and other party leaders and workers.

Welcoming the young entrants into the party, Neeraj Kundan congratulated them on their decision and assured them that their energy, ideas, and concerns would be given due importance within the Congress organisation. He emphasised that the youth are the backbone of the party and that their active participation is essential for strengthening democracy and building a progressive society.

Kundan said that the youth of JKUT were feeling ignored under the present government. He expressed concern over the lack of adequate employment opportunities and the failure to address the aspirations of young people. He said Congress remained committed to providing a platform where young people could express their views, participate in decision-making, and work towards resolving the issues confronting society. He urged the newly joined members to strengthen the party at the grassroot level and spread its message among the people.

The Congress leaders welcomed the youngsters and expressed confidence that their participation would further strengthen the Congress organisation in Bishnah and across Jammu Rural. They also encouraged the new members to remain actively involved in public outreach programmes and work collectively for the welfare of the people.