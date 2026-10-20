Mass communication in J&K schools

Maloop Singh

darpanproductions@gmail.com

We live in a time of non-stop information. From morning till night, young people are surrounded by digital messages, social media feeds, podcasts, news alerts, and notifications. Media is no longer just for evening entertainment or occasional news; it shapes how people interact, view society, and discuss politics. However, while youth in Jammu and Kashmir spend hours consuming media every day, our schools still treat media learning as an extra activity rather than an essential subject. To fix this gap, introducing Mass Communication as a full, dedicated subject from Middle School to Class 12th in Jammu and Kashmir is not just an educational change it is a vital step for social growth and youth empowerment.

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The move from childhood to teenage years brings rapid mental growth and high exposure to the digital world. Middle school students today carry smartphones and access the internet, but they lack structured tools to navigate the online space safely. Without proper training in media literacy, young minds easily fall target to fake news, sensational reporting, deepfakes, online manipulation, and propaganda. By introducing Mass Communication at the middle school level (Classes 6th to 8th), teachers can build critical thinking habits early on. Students learn to analyze media messages, check source credibility, separate factual news from opinion, and spot emotional reporting. Furthermore, early media education acts as a main defense against digital harms, teaching cyber safety, online manners, privacy protection, and how to handle social media pressure.

Beyond critical thinking, Mass Communication and New Media is a practical subject that equips students with real-world skills. Today’s job market across all fields law, public administration, healthcare, engineering, or business demands clear communication, confidence, and digital skills. Integrating Mass Communication across Secondary and Higher Secondary levels (Classes 9th to 12th) gives students hands on training in simple, clear writing, public speaking, video editing, photography, graphic design, and research. When students learn to write a clear report, script a short educational documentary, or produce a school podcast, they do more than finish an assignment they build a portfolio and gain confidence. These experiences turn students from passive consumers into creative producers who can share ideas with impact and clarity.

In a democracy, Mass Communication acts as the Fourth Estate a crucial institution that ensures government transparency and keeps the public informed. Democracy works best when citizens can evaluate policies, take part in constructive debate, and hold authorities accountable. By studying the history of the press, constitutional rights like Freedom of Speech under, and media ethics in Classes 11th and 12th, students develop a strong sense of civic responsibility.

For Jammu and Kashmir, this step holds even greater meaning. Our region has a rich culture, traditions, unique languages, and social stories. For decades, regional stories were often told through outside perspectives. By training local youth in journalism, documentary filmmaking, digital archiving, and public communication, we give them the power to share their own stories documenting local heritage, raising environmental issues, celebrating cultural icons, and sharing regional achievements with the world on their own terms.

As students enter Classes 11th and 12th, they stand at a major decision point for higher education and career paths. In J&K, students have traditionally chosen a small set of standard careers due to limited exposure to modern growing industries. The global media, entertainment, corporate communication, and digital marketing sectors offer diverse career options in journalism, film production, public relations, audio engineering, media management, content strategy, and digital writing. Offering Mass Communication as a main elective at the Higher Secondary level gives early career clarity. It lets students test their creative talents, learn basic concepts, and make confident career choices. Even for students who choose law, or humanities later, the communication and analytical skills gained from Mass Communication will boost their academic performance and career growth.

To achieve this vision, educational authorities and the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) can implement a step-by-step curriculum framework. At the middle school stage (Classes 6th to 8th), the focus should center on basic communication, digital safety, online manners, and creating school newsletters. As students’ progress to secondary classes (Classes 9th and 10th), the curriculum naturally expands into media literacy, news analysis, photography basics, video editing, and basic media ethics. Finally, at the higher secondary level (Classes 11th and 12th), students can master communication theories, press laws, journalism, public relations, advertising, and practical portfolio projects. Starting this does not require huge spending from day one. It can begin with targeted teacher training, using existing computer labs, and encouraging hands-on activities like campus podcasts, wall newspapers, and local community video stories.

Education must adapt to today's digital reality. In a region moving fast toward modern technology, teaching our children to understand, analyze, and ethically create media is an essential civic need. By introducing Mass Communication into our school system from Middle School to Class 12th, Jammu and Kashmir can lead a progressive model that prepares thoughtful thinkers, ethical creators, and confident future leaders.

About the Author:

Maloop Singh is a media producer/Director, filmmaker, and proprietor of Darpan Productions, based in Jammu. He specializes in mass communication, documentary filmmaking, and audio-visual media strategy.