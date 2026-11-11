Masoodi stresses for addressing infrastructure deficiencies

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 10: The MLA Pampore Retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi today stressed the need to address infrastructure deficiencies, equipment shortages and manpower gaps in Government schools, saying efforts to increase enrolment would remain ineffective unless public educational institutions were strengthened.

Speaking at the Annual Day Conference-cum-Enrollment Drive organised by Government Upper Primary School Hudipora Batpora in Education Zone Kakapora, Masoodi said parents needed to be encouraged to enrol their children in Government schools through improvements in infrastructure and the quality of facilities.

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He said a robust enrolment drive would help strengthen Government institutions while reducing the financial burden on parents who were increasingly opting for private schools.

Masoodi said a perception had developed that Government schools did not provide quality education, but maintained that public institutions were capable of delivering good academic results.

Citing the performance of students from Government schools, he said the focus should be on making the enrolment campaign more effective while ensuring that schools had adequate infrastructure, equipment and teaching manpower.

He said several Government schools had been equipped with smart boards, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories, Atal Tinkering Labs and other specialised facilities.

The process of extending such infrastructure to more schools would continue, he added.

On the issue of expensive textbooks in private schools, Masoodi said all institutions had been directed to compulsorily use books prescribed by the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

He said parents could purchase additional books if they wished, but schools could not force them to do so.

Complaints regarding expensive books, he said, were referred to Chief Education Officers for verification, with appropriate action taken wherever allegations were found genuine.

Director School Education Kashmir Naseer Ahmad Wani, who attended the programme as Guest of Honour, appreciated the efforts of local education authorities and teachers in increasing enrolment and strengthening government schools.