Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by  up to Rs 30,000 across models from Aug

NEW DELHI, July 21: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to Rs 30,000 from August to partially offset the sustained increase in input costs.

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000," it said.

The increase in prices will come into effect from August 2026.

"For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," it added.

However, with inflationary pressure at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the company said it is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible.

The company sells a range of cars and SUVs from entry-level S-Presso to premium utility vehicle Invicto priced between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 28.70 lakh (ex-showroom). (PTI)