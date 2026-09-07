Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 On Select Models, Third Time Since May

New Delhi, Sep 7: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced another hike in prices of select models by up to Rs 20,000 -- its third hike since May -- to be effective from this month, citing rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

The previous two price hikes announced by the company were for models across its portfolio.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said, "In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices on selected models by up to Rs 20,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in September 2026".

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The company said for the past few months, it has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures.

"However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible," Maruti Suzuki India added. (Agencies)