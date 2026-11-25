NEW DELHI, Nov 24 : Major automobile manufacturers in India have announced fresh price hikes following the festive season, seeking to partially offset sustained input cost pressures by passing on a portion of the additional burden to customers.

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, implemented a price increase of around 0.31 per cent on a volume-weighted average basis for select models from November 22. This was followed by announcements on Tuesday by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), Hyundai Motor India and German luxury carmaker Audi India.

While Tata Motors and Hyundai will implement their price revisions from December 1, Audi's new prices will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

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The fresh round of price revisions comes amid mounting pressure on automobile manufacturers from higher input and commodity costs, which have started eating into operating margins and profitability despite healthy sales growth and strong vehicle volumes.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 26.36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 2,466.1 crore, despite sharp growth in revenue on the back of record quarterly vehicle sales volumes. Higher input costs, partly resulting from the West Asia conflict, weighed on earnings, with its operating Ebitda margin declining to 9.4 per cent from 12.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company had said that despite sustained cost-reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitated passing on a portion of the increase to the market while minimising the impact on customers.

Maruti Suzuki's latest price revision followed three rounds of increases in the first half of financial year 2027, which together amounted to a little over 1 per cent.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) on Tuesday announced an average price increase of 0.5 per cent across its entire portfolio of cars and SUVs, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs), effective December 1, 2026.

The revision is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs, which continue to remain elevated, the company said in a statement. The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, the automaker said.

With this, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced four rounds of price increases in the current financial year.

It raised prices of its ICE portfolio by a weighted average of 0.5 per cent from April 1, followed by an increase of up to 1.5 per cent across ICE and electric vehicles from July 1. This was followed by a hike of up to Rs 25,000 across its portfolio from September 1.

Hyundai Motor India will increase prices of select vehicle models and variants by up to Rs 8,000 from December 1, citing a steep rise in input costs.

The South Korean automaker said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that the revision would cover select models and trims across its vehicle lineup, with the extent of the increase varying by model and variant.

The latest revision will be in addition to the 1.4 per cent price increase implemented by the automaker so far in the current calendar year, including a 0.4 per cent hike in September.

Rising commodity prices have also weighed on Hyundai's profitability. Its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin fell to 9.5 per cent in the second quarter from 13.9 per cent in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated net profit declined nearly 24 per cent year-on-year during the quarter.

Audi India, meanwhile, will increase ex-showroom prices of its models by up to 2 per cent with effect from January 1, 2027, to offset rising input costs.

The latest revision marks the luxury carmaker's second price increase in 2026, after it raised prices by up to 2 per cent across its model range from April 1 this year.

The price revision will be applicable across its model range, the company said in a statement.

The successive price increases by automakers underline the continuing challenge of managing elevated input costs while protecting profitability.

While companies have been absorbing a portion of the increases through cost-reduction initiatives and operational efficiencies, the pressure on margins has prompted them to pass on a part of the additional burden to customers. (PTI)