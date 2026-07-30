Maruti Suzuki starts production at  4th plant of Hansalpur facility in Gujarat

NEW DELHI, July 30: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday announced commencement of commercial production at the fourth plant of its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat.

Following the start of the fourth plant (plant D) that has an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh units, the Hansalpur facility's total annual production capacity has been increased to 10 lakh units annually from 7.5 lakh units, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing.

"This marks the first time in Suzuki's history that the total annual production capacity at a single manufacturing facility has reached 1 million units," the company said.

It also makes Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur facility India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location, it added.

With the Hansalpur Plant D, Maruti Suzuki's total manufacturing capacity across plants at Haryana and Gujarat stands at 29 lakh units per annum.

Commenting on the development, MSIL MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said Gujarat has emerged as a manufacturing and export hub for Maruti Suzuki, backed by strong infrastructure and a progressive industrial ecosystem.

"The new line will further strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand from customers in India and overseas while advancing our 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision and expanding our global footprint," he noted.

Takeuchi further said, "Together, the Hansalpur and the upcoming Sanand facility in Gujarat will play a pivotal role in achieving our long-term ambition of producing 40 lakh units annually in India."

These projects reflect the company's commitment to strengthening India's manufacturing competitiveness, creating employment, boosting exports and contributing towards Viksit Bharat, he added.

MSIL said the cumulative investment at the Hansalpur facility stands at Rs 25,288.7 crore. This includes an estimated investment of Rs 3,900 crore for Plant D. The new plant will initially produce the company's flagship Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA.

The Hansalpur facility produces FRONX, Baleno, Swift and e VITARA models. (PTI)