Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 startups to  co-create solutions across multiple biz areas

NEW DELHI, June 29: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has onboarded five startups to co-create solutions across multiple business areas to enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer experience.

The five startups are MiniMines, Easework AI, Sarvam AI, Siftly and CodeMate AI -- winners of the 5th cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP), the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has been actively working with startups to co-create innovative and practical solutions to address real business challenges.

"One of these startups, MiniMines, will support us in safely recycling end-of-life batteries, while the other four startups will help improve customer engagement and drive efficiency across our business operations," he added. (PTI)