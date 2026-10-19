Maruti Suzuki expands Integrated Traffic  Management System initiative in Gurugram

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday announced the expansion of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Gurugram, whereby the company will add 1,000 cameras and radar systems in phase 2 of the project at around 70 junctions covering 65 kms of city roads.

The project is a part of Maruti Suzuki India's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, under which it has partnered with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Gurugram Police to implement the ITMS initiative in the city.

The expansion will take the number of cameras deployed by Maruti Suzuki to 1,400 across 93 junctions and 13 key road stretches.

"The expansion of the Integrated Traffic Management System will further strengthen our ability to monitor traffic violations, enable timely enforcement, and encourage greater compliance with traffic regulations," Sibash Kabiraj, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, said.

By leveraging advanced technology for traffic monitoring and enforcement, the initiative aims to enhance road safety, improve adherence to traffic rules, and encourage responsible driving practices among commuters, the company stated.

"Connecting the CCTV network with GMDA's Integrated Command and Control Centre will further enhance real-time surveillance, improve coordination among enforcement agencies and facilitate quicker action against traffic violations, contributing to safer roads for all commuters," PC Meena, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, said.

"This advanced tracking system addresses issues like riding without helmets, triple riding, red-light violations, over-speeding, and wrong-side driving. These violations highlight a critical road-safety challenge, as human error continues to be the leading cause of road accidents in India," Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said. (PTI)