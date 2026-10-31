Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses  3.5 million units of cumulative production

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Saturday said its sedan, the Dzire, has surpassed the milestone of 3.5 million (35 lakh) cumulative production.

Currently manufactured at the company's Manesar facility, Dzire achieved the milestone in about 18 years and 9 months.

"The cumulative production of 3.5 million Dzire vehicles marks a significant milestone in the model's journey.

"Going forward, with increasing manufacturing scale, we remain committed to delivering world-class quality and delighting customers in India and across global markets," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL, said.

Apart from Dzire, Alto, Swift and WagonR are the other models that have crossed this milestone. The company said that Dzire is the first sedan to earn a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. (PTI)