Martyrs’ Sacrifices Inspire Sporting Events In Jammu And Kashmir: DGP Nalin Prabhat

Srinagar, Oct 29: Paying tribute to 1,621 police martyrs, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday said their sacrifices continued to inspire the force’s efforts to promote peace and engage youth in positive activities, announcing Martyrs Memorial football and hockey tournaments in their honour.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ cycle race organised by J&K Police at Police Golf Course, Dal Lake, Prabhat said the sacrifices of police martyrs remained a source of inspiration, while sporting activities helped promote discipline, fitness and a healthy lifestyle among young people.

He said cycling was not merely a symbol of fitness but also helped instil discipline, adding that participation in sports could help address mobile phone addiction and excessive screen time.

Advertisement

Prabhat said youth were an asset and the future of the nation, and their aspirations and participation in productive activities would contribute to the country's progress.

He said J&K Police remained committed to working with the younger generation and helping society tackle social evils, including drug abuse and gambling.

The DGP said J&K Police, in coordination with the administration, was organising sporting activities at the district level to encourage greater participation among youth.

Referring to recent events, he said participation in the Kashmir Marathon and ‘Jashn-e-Dal’ had been encouraging.

The DGP Prabhat said several sporting events were scheduled in the coming days, including the Martyrs Memorial football and hockey tournaments, to honour the sacrifices of police martyrs and encourage young people to participate in sports. (KNO)