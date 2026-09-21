Martyrs paid floral tribute at Akhnoor Gurdwara

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Floral tribute were paid to the martyrs of 1947, 1965, 1971 during a religious function organized at Gurdwara Tapo Asthan Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji at Akhnoor.

This function was held in remembrance and paying tribute to our Shaheed heroes who laid down their lives for the nation's safety and sovereignty. Their sacrifice span across multiple generations, including those who served and sacrificed during world war and the partition of India, the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, the Kargil conflict of 1999, as well as brave soldiers and who fost their lives in action against anti-national elements.

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The event was attended with great reverence by the kith and kin of martyred soldiers, distinguished dignitaries, prominent community leaders, and officers from vanous forces. The gathering was also graced by a local community members, who came together to honor the supreme sacrifices made by these valiant heroes. The occasion was marked by a soulful Shabad Kirtan and an inspiring `Kathavachak' who delivered a poignant discourse, emphasizing the importance of remembering and venerating our martyrs' sacrifices.

A notable feature of this event was the remarkable initiative taken by Ranvir Singh, a member of the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Akhnoor.

His dedicated efforts and innovative approach in organizing such a significant Gurmat Samagam gained widespread appreciation. His endeavours not only promoted spiritual harmony but also fostered a sense of unity and respect among different communities.

It is important to highlight that this Gurmat Samagam was not solely organized to honor Sikh martyrs but also aimed to recognize and pay homage to martyrs from all communities who laid down their lives for the nation's security.

Prominent persons who attended function included- Ranjeet Singh Tohra, president DGPC Jammu; Ranvir Singh- DGPC member from Akhnoor; Gurmeet Singh from Bishnah; Arjun Singh (Chairman), Rachhpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Diler Singh, Swaran Singh and others.