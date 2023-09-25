Martyr Cup Handball Tourney organized

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 25: A two day long Martyr Cup Handball tournament was organised at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth Udhampur in the memory of martyrs to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. The event was organised by LAKSHYA NGO.

Shamsher Singh Manhas (Ex Rajya Sabha Member) was the chief guest. He said Captain, Tushar Mahajan made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and his selfless dedication to his duty and his bravery in the face of danger will always be remembered. Raveesh Mengi (President of LAKSHYA NGO) was also present there. Several matches were played during the event.

Dev Raj Gupta (President of Martyr Tushar Memorial Trust ), District Udhampur Coordinator, Vikas Bharat Pachiala, President Municipal Council Udhampur, Dr. Yogesh Gupta, Councillor Ward No.16 Kush Pachiala, BBSM School President Raj Guru, Principal BBSM Ashwani Khajuria, Vice – Principal Usha, Rohit Gupta, Ravi Bharti Gupta, Kuldeep Singh, Sanjeev Sharma , Colonel Som Raj Sharma were also present there.