Martand Singh calls on Governor Kavinder Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: Director, Amar Singh Sports & Youth Initiative (ASSYI), J&K and Trustee of Hari Tara Charitable Trust, Martand Singh called on the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, here today.

During the meeting, Martand briefed the Governor on the various activities and initiatives undertaken by the Amar Singh Sports & Youth Initiative for the promotion of sports, youth development and empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

He also apprised the Governor of the initiatives being undertaken for the preservation, conservation and promotion of heritage at the Amar Mahal Museum in Jammu, as well as the philanthropic and social initiatives of the Hari Tara Charitable Trust, both led by him in Jammu.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss matters concerning youth engagement and development, besides the prevailing political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Governor Kavinder Gupta shared his valuable insights and guidance on matters relating to sports, youth empowerment and their constructive engagement, drawing upon his extensive experience in public life and his long association with the regions of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

He appreciated Martand Singh’s initiatives aimed at promoting sports, nurturing young talent and preserving the rich cultural and heritage legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor also felicitated Martand Singh with a traditional Himachali cap and shawl as a mark of warmth and goodwill.