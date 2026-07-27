Marriage brings discipline, reality of live-in relationships can be seen across the world: Bhagwat

HYDERABAD, Jul 26: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said marriage is a discipline which instils dharma, while the reality of live-in relationships can be seen all over the world.

Speaking at an event on 'contemporary motherhood' organised by Vishwa Mangalya Sabha here, he also said Gen Z is imitative, emotional and does not think with a calm mind, and what comes across to them as genuine appeals.

"Marriage is a discipline which instils dharma. Its alternative is live-in relationship. Modernity. What are its consequences? We don't want responsibilities but happiness. Stay together when it is wanted and part ways when not wanted. No responsibilities. What will grow with it? What is growing, look around the world," he said.

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He, however, said modernity is also needed and changing with times is also a rule in the country's traditions.

In an apparent reference to live-in relationships, he said it is degradation and blind imitation of Western culture, while modernity is welcome.

He also said LGBTQ is a part of our society and that they should not be looked down upon.

Bhagwat favoured following mobile phone discipline by parents and stressed the importance of conversation among family members to answer the questions of new generation children and to address various family-related issues. (PTI)