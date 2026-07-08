Marksans Pharma to acquire Germany-based ABCnow GmbH

NEW DELHI, July 8: Marksans Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said it will acquire Germany-based pharmaceutical wholesale and distributor ABCnow GmbH for euro 8,92,384 (nearly Rs 10 crore).

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of ABCnow GmbH, Marksans Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Headquartered in Flensburg, Germany, ABCnow GmbH is a pharmaceutical company with front-end sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities across German healthcare market.

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The company will acquire entire shareholding of ABCnow GmbH for a total consideration of euro 892,384, the filing said.

"The acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding Marksans' presence across regulated European markets and strengthening its forward-integration strategy through direct, owned market-access capabilities in the European Union," the company said.

It will enable Marksans to use the front-end sales and marketing infrastructure of ABCnow GmbH for marketing its products manufactured in India, the UK, and the USA regions, the company added.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by July 31, 2026, the company said. (PTI)