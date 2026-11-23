MUMBAI, Nov 23: Benchmark indices fell sharply on Monday, with the Sensex crashing 1,484 points and the Nifty sliding below 25,350, dragged by bank stocks and profit-taking after a two-day rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to settle at 82,435.99 despite a positive beginning. During the day, it dropped 1,523.83 points, or 1.81 per cent, to 82,395.88.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to end at 25,349.65.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel slumped 8.16 per cent after the firm said it has executed an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for Rs 15,510 crore and plans to take over another 26 per cent in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer of Rs 16,756 crore, a move that will increase the Tata group firm's downstream production capabilities three times.

Also, Axis Bank was down 3.95 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.39 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.22 per cent, State Bank of India 2.91 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.52 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Titan, ITC and Infosys were among the winners.

"Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Monday, reversing an initial gap-up opening as investors booked profits following four consecutive weeks of gains, recent record highs in Bank Nifty and the Nifty's approach towards the 26,000 mark. Selling was concentrated in banking, financial services and metal stocks, dragging the benchmark indices lower," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 3.31 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended largely flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower.

European markets were trading in positive territory.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 5.28 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 3.70 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.93 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.68 per cent to USD 91.94 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,308.42 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71. The Nifty rallied 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,800.60.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 656.3 points, or 2.61 per cent. (PTI)