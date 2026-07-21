Markets extend losses for 2nd day dragged by  HDFC Bank, West Asia crisis; Sensex tanks 238 pts

MUMBAI, July 21: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday as HDFC Bank dragged the markets for a second day after the lender's quarterly earnings disappointed on the margin front.

Besides, escalating US-Iran conflict, uptick in crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows also reinforced a risk-off sentiment in the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 77,470.11. During the day, it dropped 371.19 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 77,337.33.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 50.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end at 24,187.70.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank declined for the second day, down 2 per cent.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Power Grid were also among the laggards.

Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,121.04 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.66 per cent to USD 90.03 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI rebounded by 3.56 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 3.26 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index went up by 1.79 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended lower on Monday.

On Monday, the Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 77,708.52. The Nifty edged lower by 95.80 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,238.50. (PTI)