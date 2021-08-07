Marh, Arnia Zones sail into finals

IZDL U/19 Volleyball Tournament enters Day-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 7: Inter-Zonal District Level (IZDL) Under-19 Volleyball tournament of Jammu district, being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) entered Day-2 at Khel Gaon Nagrota, near here today.

The main aim of the tournament is to select the best players for the next level of the competition coming ahead. The event is being organised under the supervision of the committee members including Ram Murti, BK Bhatt and other officials of the District Office Jammu.

In today’s matches, Zone Marh trounced Zone Akhnoor by 2-0 sets, whereas Zone Arnia beat Zone Satwari by 2-0 sets and Zone Jourian defeated Zone Dansal by 2-1 sets, besides in first semi-final, Zone Arnia trounced Zone Khour by 2-1 sets, Zone Marh defeated Zone Jourian by 2-0 sets in 2nd semi-final match.

Zone Marh and Zone Arnia entered into finals of the tournament.

Jasbir Kumar of Arnia, Sahil Kumar from Arnia, Raman Singh of Khour, Arun Kumar of Marh, Rohit Kumar of Marh and Karan of Jourian were declared as best players.

The tournament is being organised under the chairmanship of MA Bhat Director Youth Services and Sports J&K and under the overall supervision of DYSSO, Sukhdev Raj Sharma.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Doda Vikas Sharma also inaugurated today an Inter-District Zonal Level Under-19 Volleyball tournament in connection with Independence Day under ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ at Sport Stadium Doda.

The DC interacted with players and highlighted the sports benefit to them. He advised the players to show true sportsmanship while playing the game and follow the guidelines and SOPs of Government related to COVID-19.

The tournament is being organised by Department of Youth Service Sports Doda under the supervision of DYSSO Doda, Jaffar Haider Sheikh and Zonal Physical Education Officer Doda Kishori Lal Thakur wherein 10 teams of the 10 Zones are taking part.

Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer Doda Parshotam Kumar, Chief Education Officer Doda Prahlad Bhagat, DIO Mohd Ashraf Wani and DYSSO Doda Jaffar Haider Sheikh during the event.

Similarly Inter-zone volleyball game competition U-19 was held in Ghagwal of Samba by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, in which the teams of Ghagwal, Purmandal, Samba, Ramgarh and Vijaypur Zones of the district participated. Parmandal Zone won the first place, while Ramgarh zone stood second and Ghagwal zone third.