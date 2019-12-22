Marathon, Kabaddi matches organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Dec 22: Gurudwara Management Committee Vijaypur organized a Marathon here today.

About 150 students from various schools and youths under 17-19 years also participated in the Marathon organized in the event of 353th Shri Prakashotsav of Guru Gobind Singh. The marathon started from the Village Chack Slarian which was flagged off by Chander Parkash SDM Vijaypur.

Ex Minister Sardar Manjit Singh, Tehsildar Ramgarh, Gurdeep Singh CGPC chairman, ex Sarpanch Mohan Singh Bhatti were also present.

The marathon ended at Vijaypur Central Gurudwara.

The Kabaddi matches under 17 and under 19 were held between Ravindra High School Nandpur & Arvind Gosh HSS Vijaypur and Gurdawara Singh Sabha Vijaypur & Arvind Gosh HSS Vijaypur.

Both the matches were won by Arvind Gosh HSS Vijaypur team.