Marathi film 'Gondhal' builds up Oscar entry buzz in UK

LONDON, Nov 7 : The team behind 'Gondhal', the Marathi film selected as India's entry to the Oscars 2027, was in the UK this week to build up some hype in the lead-up to the coveted Academy Awards in Hollywood next year.

Tongues on Fire, behind the annual UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF), came together with the High Commission of India in London for a special screening at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London on Thursday.

"India is a country of immense diversity and bringing stories to you from different parts of our country, and in different languages, helps demystify the country to cinema lovers across the world," said Saloni Sahai, First Secretary at the Indian High Commission in London.

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"This film is nominated for the Academy Awards next year, so we are hoping that this screening contributes in a small way towards its journey to global recognition," she said.

The London screening was followed up by a Diwali celebration screening backed by the Consul General of India (CGI) in Manchester on Friday.

"The Manchester presentation of 'Gondhal', following its London screening, represented a further opportunity to connect audiences with Indian cinema and its rich cultural traditions", said Vishakha Yadhuvanshi, CGI in Manchester.

The screening was followed by interactions with lead actor Yogesh Sohoni and producer Adhish Desai of Cocktail Studios.

"By showcasing films in regional Indian languages, initiatives such as this continue to broaden the international conversation around Indian filmmaking, creating greater visibility for diverse narratives, emerging perspectives and authentic cultural expression", said Rahul Kale, the lead coordinator behind both events.

The screenings coincided with a celebration of the Festival of Lights this weekend, bringing together artists, cinema lovers and members of the diaspora.

"The event reflected the growing appreciation of Indian cinema in the United Kingdom and the important role of cultural initiatives in bringing communities together through the universal language of storytelling", said Ani Kaprekar, who helped facilitate the screening in Manchester.

'Gondhal', which translates as chaos, is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newlywed couple.

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film was chosen as India's submission for the Best International Feature category for the 99th Academy Awards from a list of 33 films, making it only the fourth Marathi film to make the Oscar entry cut. (PTI)