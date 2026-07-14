Manyal lays foundation stone for Rs 9 cr works in Ramgarh

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMGARH, July 13: MLA Ramgarh, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal today laid the foundation stone for major infrastructure development works worth approximately Rs 9 crore within the Municipal Committee Ramgarh.

The projects are being funded under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme for the 2026-27 financial year to improve civic facilities and road connectivity.

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The comprehensive development plan includes the construction and repair of local lanes, drains, iron gratings, roads, central drainage systems, and nallahs.

A major focus of the project is the construction of a primary nallah running from the Community Health Centre (CHC) to Choi, as well as from the backside of the CHC to Nanga Road.

This specific drainage project fulfills a long-pending public demand spanning nearly two decades, aiming to provide a lasting solution to the severe waterlogging that residents face every monsoon season.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Manyal stated that addressing long-standing public grievances and ensuring high-quality infrastructure remain his foremost priorities.

He reiterated his commitment to pursuing development initiatives that enhance public amenities and improve the overall quality of life for the people of Ramgarh.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by several officials, including PWD Executive Engineer Rakesh Kumar, Executive Officer of MC Ramgarh Amit Choudhary, Assistant Executive Engineer Abhinash, and PWD Junior Engineers.

Several public representative and political leaders, including former DDC Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma, former DDC Anita Choudhary, former DDC Sarbjeet Singh Johal, former BDC Chairman Darshan Singh, BJP District General Secretary Samba Amit Dubey, among others attended the foundation laying ceremony.