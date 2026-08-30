Many youth join NSUI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: In a significant boost to the student movement in Jammu, a large number of youth from across Jammu district joined the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) under the leadership of NSUI JKUT president, Ajay Lakhotra, in presence of JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla.

The joining programme was also graced by office in-Charge and former MLC Ved Mahajan and PCC secretary Jatinder Singh Chib. DCC leaders Jaidev Singh Charak and Gagan Bral were also present on the occasion and played an important role in connecting the new entrants with the organisation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, working president Raman Bhalla said that the growing participation of youth in NSUI reflects the increasing political awareness among the younger generation. He said that the youth today are conscious of issues related to education, employment, career opportunities and their future. He further said that Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised the genuine concerns of students and youth, providing them with a platform to raise their voice in a democratic manner.

Former MLC Ved Mahajan congratulated the newly joined members and extended his best wishes to them, urging them to work dedicatedly for students and remain connected with their concerns at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the occasion, NSUI chief Ajay Lakhotra said that the revolution has now begun under the banner of "Chhatron Ki Goonj", and this movement is not going to stop now. He said that Rahul Gandhi is the favourite leader of youth and the younger generation is joining NSUI inspired by his pro-youth policies and commitment to raising genuine student issues.

Prominent among those who joined were Soham Gupta, Rakshit Gupta, Shubham Gupta, Parth Tripathi, Aarush Gupta, Sannat Gupta, Ayush Koul, Tobashya Singh, Bhavneet Singh, Ayush Chandail, Harshit Koul, Madhav Kumar, Rakshit Singh and others.