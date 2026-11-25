Security concerns mount over unauthorized official markings

*Traffic Police, other agencies fail to check misuse

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Nov 24: In a glaring case of misuse of official identity and apparent failure of enforcement, a large number of privately owned vehicles are moving freely on the roads of Jammu displaying plates bearing the inscription "Govt of J&K" and stickers carrying similar Government markings. Several others are openly displaying "Police" stickers on their front and rear windscreens, projecting an image of official authority without any publicly established verification of their authenticity.

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A number of instances, which came to the notice of EXCELSIOR, have brought to light a disturbing aspect of this practice---registration certificates of several such vehicles are reportedly in the names of private individuals, exposing a clear mismatch between their actual ownership and the official identity they seek to project. The issue is particularly significant as many of these vehicles belong to makes and models commonly used by Government departments.

Several privately owned vehicles have also been found prominently displaying Police insignia or inscriptions on both windscreens. Such markings can create a false impression of Government or Police affiliation and potentially influence how these vehicles are perceived by the public and enforcement personnel.

The apparent contradiction between private registration and Government or Police identification raises serious questions about the source, authenticity and authorisation of these markings. It needs to be established whether the owners have obtained any formal permission from the concerned departments or have independently adopted these inscriptions to project their vehicles as official property.

The obvious question is how vehicles bearing conspicuous official-looking markings have escaped scrutiny despite the availability of registration and ownership records with Government agencies.

"The issue goes well beyond a violation of traffic rules. In Jammu and Kashmir, where security remains a matter of paramount concern, the unauthorised projection of Government or Police identity by private vehicles carries potentially serious implications," officials familiar with the matter said, adding that vehicles bearing official markings attract a different response during routine traffic checks, security inspections and movement restrictions.

They pointed out that such vehicles can create confusion about their ownership, purpose and authority, particularly at checkpoints or near sensitive establishments.

Although no specific unlawful activity has been established in connection with such vehicles so far, the possibility of official-looking markings being exploited for impersonation, unauthorised access or evasion of routine scrutiny cannot be ignored.

"The display of Police stickers is particularly sensitive. Such markings can give private vehicle occupants an appearance of police affiliation, potentially influencing the conduct of traffic personnel and members of the public," they said.

They stressed that the Police Department must establish whether these vehicle owners have been authorised to display such stickers and, if not, how the practice has continued unchecked.

Another troubling aspect is the reported manner in which some of these vehicles are driven on city roads. Despite carrying Government or Police markings, several are alleged to be involved in rash driving, creating inconvenience and risks for other commuters.

"If official-looking inscriptions are being used to create an impression of special status or exemption from routine traffic enforcement, such conduct strikes at the very principle of equality before the law. No privately owned vehicle can claim immunity from traffic regulations merely by displaying Government or Police-related markings", the officials pointed out.

The continued presence of such vehicles raises a direct question about the functioning of the Traffic Police. The officials familiar with the matter stressed that the Traffic Police, Transport Department, Police Headquarters and district administration must jointly undertake a comprehensive verification drive to identify such vehicles, establish their ownership, verify the authenticity of the plates and stickers and initiate action wherever violations are established.

The exercise must cover not only vehicles displaying "Govt of J&K" but also those carrying Government department names, Police stickers, official designations and other inscriptions capable of creating a false impression of Government affiliation. Any official found to have facilitated the unauthorised use of such identities must also be held accountable.

"The authorities must make it clear that Government and Police identity cannot be appropriated at individual discretion. If the markings are unauthorised, they must be removed and appropriate legal action initiated," they said, adding allowing private vehicles to project themselves as Government or Police vehicles in a security-sensitive Union Territory is not a minor administrative lapse. It creates avoidable confusion, weakens the credibility of enforcement agencies and leaves room for possible misuse.