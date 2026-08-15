NAGPUR, Aug 15: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called on people to strengthen India's independence by making the country happy, prosperous, and secure so that it contributes meaningfully to the world and becomes "Vishwaguru", noting that many people and forces are working against this goal.

He also emphasised that views of individuals may differ, but this diversity expresses unity.

Addressing a gathering at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the Sangh chief urged people to strengthen the nation without compromising on core principles and confront challenges to make it a guide to the world.