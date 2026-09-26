Many Leaders Like MP Ruhullah Have Been Suppressed by the Abdullah Family: MLA Sham Lal

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said there are many leaders like MP Ruhullah Mehdi, who are also of political stature, have been suppressed by the Abdullah family in Kashmir. He said now when leadership of the family is being challenged they are feeling uncomfortable. He said action of the CM Omar Abdullah in moving a resolution in the Assembly yesterday which had mention of Autonomy, which plays with sentiment and emotions, doesn’t behove the chair of CM. Sham Lal said Omar Abdullah is now a mature politician and should not indulge in such theatrics .

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