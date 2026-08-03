Many join Shinde group of Shiv Sena

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Many people here today joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) at Ward No. 2, Jourian in the presence of Ashwani Gupta, State president of the Shiv Sena and Ajay Dhar, State general secretary and in-charge Kashmir.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party, Gupta gave a brief about the party's ideology and affairs.

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He suggested the members to visit every nook and corner of the Ward to connect with the people.

The Shiv Sena leader also assured the new members that the genuine issues will be taken up with the administration.

He directed them to gear up for the upcoming local body elections.

Ajay Dhar in his address laid emphasis that youth is the future of the country and everything should be done to empower the youth.

He invited the youth of the Ward to come forward in the mainstream and make the things possible.

On this occasion, Ashwani Gupta nominated Nirmal Singh as Ward president and Rajni Devi as president Women Wing.

The new entrants into Shiv Sena were Sunil, Balinder Singh, Lucky, Arav Chib, Raj Rani and others.