Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Repatriated To AGMUT Cadre

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the repatriation of senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi from his post as Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, to his parent AGMUT cadre on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The repatriation has been approved with the imposition of an extended cooling-off period.

Dwivedi is a 1997-batch IAS officer of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, which was merged into the AGMUT cadre following the reorganisation of the former State.

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