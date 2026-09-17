Manohar Lal meets US Energy Secretary, discusses nuclear power

NEW DELHI, Sep 16 : Power Minister Manohar Lal has met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Houston and discussed India's nuclear energy expansion roadmap and other issues.

Lal met Wright on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial in Houston, the Power Minister's office said.

"Discussions covered India's power infrastructure requirements for emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing and data centres, as well as India's nuclear energy expansion roadmap," it said.

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The two leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation in clean energy, resilient energy infrastructure and emerging technologies.

The meeting comes at a time when the US industry is keen on investing in the nuclear sector in India as it aims to achieve 100 GW atomic energy capability by 2047.

Last year, India enacted the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act (SHANTI Act) that opened up the tightly controlled nuclear sector to private participation.

India has sharply increased purchases of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States as disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia constrain supplies from traditional Gulf suppliers, data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler showed. (PTI)