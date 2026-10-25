Ranchi, Oct 25: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' has become the world's most popular programme.

Nabin made the remarks after listening to the latest episode of the programme at Birsa Mandap Akhada in Ranchi's Sukurhutu, along with Jharkhand BJP leaders and workers.

"PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme has become the most popular programme in the world. He has been highlighting the social work and innovations of people in different parts of the country, as well as promoting environmental conservation over the past 12 years," he said.

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The programme has encouraged people to adopt initiatives such as river conservation and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, under which people are urged to plant trees in honour of their mothers, Nabin said.

"We have seen a prime minister directly interacting with the citizens of his country. This reflects the PM's 25 years of service and the immense dedication with which he has worked. That is why, even after so many years, people continue to show the same affection for and interest in the programme," he said.

Nabin said that through 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also highlights the struggles of citizens from different regions of the country and how they are making progress.

State BJP president Aditya Sahu and Union Minister Annapurna Devi were among the leaders present at the programme.

Nabin arrived in Ranchi on Friday for a three-day visit to Jharkhand. On Saturday, he addressed party leaders and workers at the inaugural session of the BJP's state executive meeting and held discussions with district presidents and organisational in-charges.

This was his first address to the state executive since the new office-bearers and organisational in-charges were appointed.

It was Nabin's second visit to Jharkhand since taking over as the party's national president. He had last visited the state in June. (Agencies)