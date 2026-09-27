Mann Ki Baat | Census Vital National Duty: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Census is a national responsibility, urging citizens to self-enumerate online to ensure accurate data for planning the nation's future.

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, he noted that so far more than 2.6 crore people have entered their details on the Census portal via mobile phones, completing the self-enumeration.

"Census is a national responsibility for all of us. It is important for the nation as accurate information about you and your family helps create a precise picture of the country's future," he said.

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The prime minister said the online self-registration facility is highly convenient, allowing citizens to easily enter information for themselves and their families directly from their mobile phones.

Along with Hindi, this facility is available in 16 regional languages, he said.

"A grand picture of the nation is currently emerging. This picture includes you, your family and even your neighbours. I am referring to India's Census. The first phase of this exercise is nearly complete across all states and union territories," he said.

Modi said data of over 32 crore families has already been recorded and work is currently underway also in the remote, snow-clad regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

"To do this, you need to visit the Census online portal. The portal is se.census.gov.in log in using your mobile number, enter your location, fill in the details regarding your family and submit the information," he said.

The prime minister said the entire process takes about 15 to 20 minutes and for that no document is required to upload.

"After submitting the information, you will receive a special ID. You can share this ID with the Census enumerator when they visit your home. After the information you provided is verified, it will become part of the Census record," he said.

In his radio broadcast, the prime minister also spoke about protecting the environment and animals.

Modi said when people protect the environment, they do not merely save plants or animals; they strengthen that entire ecosystem.

He said some initiatives taking place in various parts of the country are beautifully highlighting this sentiment.

Referring to the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, he said there was a time when elephants used to inhabit this area, but as human interference on forest land increased, the elephants moved away.

He said three years ago, this land was cleared of encroachment, and the results have been remarkable - the elephants have returned here again.

"Herds of elephants are once again being spotted in areas where they had not been active for years," he said.

Modi said another wonderful initiative has taken place in Assam itself - this effort is to save a tiny creature, the Pygmy Hog.

"Once, its very existence was under threat; at that time, a conservation programme was launched with just six Pygmy Hogs, and they were reintroduced into the wild. Grasslands were also curated for their living. Today, thanks to this program, the Pygmy Hog population has risen to over 190," he said.

The prime minister said the relationship of humans with nature is not limited merely to its preservation as often, when people care for nature, it becomes a source of sustenance for own lives.

He said in Sundarbans of West Bengal, some women are setting an inspiring example of this very bond and some women from Jharkhali are creating mangrove forests.

"Most of them are women who lost their husbands to tiger attacks. After losing their husbands, they found a means of livelihood within the Sundarbans itself," he said.

The prime minister said the mangroves they have planted are now serving as a natural protective shield for their villages, while also providing them with an income.

"Friends, let us conserve the environment, respect the balance of nature, and safeguard its diversity. Every such effort of ours is a responsibility we owe to future generations," he said.

Referring to his announcement from Red Fort about a talent hunt campaign for sports, Modi said in Punjab, hockey player Rajinder Singh is doing commendable work.

He said Singh is one such individual who carries the title 'Senior' as part of his name and was part of a team that won the gold medal in hockey at the 1980 Olympics.

"Now, he is pursuing his passion through the Round Glass Hockey Academy. Thanks to his efforts, new hockey astro-turfs are being laid in villages. Rajinder ji has a very clear focus: identifying children in villages that lack access to excellent coaching facilities.

"Through such initiatives, many players are securing spots at India's junior and senior levels," he said lauding Singh's efforts.

The prime minister also noted that September is dedicated to the fight against malnutrition and during the month, individuals and organisations from various sectors come together for this noble cause.

"Several commendable initiatives have been launched this year to combat malnutrition," he said and referred to initiatives taken for the cause in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mizoram.

Modi said such efforts are truly praiseworthy and he is proud of everyone associated with Anganwadi centres.

"These Anganwadi centres are now digitally connected via the 'Poshan Tracker,' with approximately nine crore beneficiaries registered on the platform.

"This has enabled better care for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. We must continue this fight against malnutrition with the same spirit; we have to make our society completely free from malnutrition," he said. (Agencies)