Mann Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 1 Crore For Family Of Cop Killed In Line Of Duty

Chandigarh, Oct 13: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of an assistant sub-inspector, who was shot dead by assailants in Tarn Taran district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh was shot dead on the Lauhka Road in Tarn Taran district on Sunday evening when he was returning home.

"A heartfelt salute to the bravery and spirit of ASI Iqbal Singh Ji, who was martyred in the line of duty... The Punjab Government stands with the family during this hour of grief...," Mann said in a post on X in Punjabi.

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Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said an additional Rs 1 crore insurance payout will be provided by HDFC Bank to Singh's family.

"Our brave police officer, ASI Iqbal Singh who has laid down his life in the line of duty. @PunjabPoliceInd stands firmly with the bereaved family in their hour of grief. Hon'ble Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for his family, while an additional Rs 1 crore insurance payout will be provided by HDFC Bank to his family. The martyr will be accorded full police honours," he said on X. (Agencies)