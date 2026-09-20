Mankotia lays foundation stone for Rs 1.95 cr Dhakdu (Ossu) Bridge

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 19: MLA Chenani-Ghordi, Balwant Singh Mankotia, today laid the foundation stone of the Dhakdu (Ossu) Bridge.

The bridge had been washed away during the heavy rains and floods last year, causing considerable difficulties for local residents in commuting.

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MLA Mankotia stated that the reconstruction of the bridge is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 1.95 crore and is targeted to be completed within approximately six months, as per the scheduled timeline.

The reconstruction of the bridge will improve road connectivity for the people of Dhakdu (Ossu) and adjoining areas and provide smoother and safer movement, particularly during the rainy season.

The MLA further informed that Rs 71 lakh will be spent on the maintenance of the Laddan Morh-Pakhlai road. The bridge construction and road maintenance works are being considered important steps towards strengthening connectivity and improving infrastructure in the area.

After inaugurating the development works, MLA Mankotia, along with officials, held a public darbar at the site and listened to the issues and demands of local residents. Officials from various departments were present and the issues raised by the people were taken up on the spot. Mankotia directed the concerned officers to take necessary action for their early resolution.

The residents apprised the MLA Mankotia and officials of various issues related to drinking water, electricity, revenue matters, roads and link roads, healthcare facilities, education, shortage of staff in schools, forest-related matters, and other local concerns.

MLA Mankotia listened to the grievances of the people attentively and issued necessary directions to the concerned departmental officers on the spot. He stressed the need for effective and timely action to ensure the early resolution of public issues.

He directed the officers to address public grievances on a priority basis and ensure that matters which can be resolved at the departmental level are dealt with without unnecessary delay.

Officials from various departments, local representatives and a large number of residents were present on the occasion.