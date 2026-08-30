Mankotia lays foundation stone for development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 29: MLA Chenani-Ghordi, Balwant Singh Mankotia, today laid the foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Pujan for two major development projects worth Rs. 17.40 crore in his constituency.

The projects included reconstruction of Tordi (Bant) Bridge and construction of the Tordi-Rammal (Upper Ladda) PMGSY road.

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The Tordi (Bant) Bridge, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.40 crore, is of a particular importance for the local population. The bridge was washed away in last year's floods, causing severe inconvenience to the local residents and school-going children.

Speaking on the occasion, Mankotia said that he had been consistently pursuing the reconstruction of the bridge with the concerned departments and authorities. He said the commencement of the work would provide much-needed relief to the people.

"This bridge is not just a construction project but an important link for the safe movement of thousands of people and better connectivity," he maintained.

The MLA also laid the foundation stone for the Tordi to Rammal (Upper Ladda) PMGSY road, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs. 12 crore.

The road was a long-pending demand of the local residents. Once completed, it is expected to provide better connectivity to the adjoining villages and facilitate access to education, healthcare, transportation and other essential services.

Mankotia expressed gratitude to the Central Government led by PM Modi for announcing Rs. 1,430-crore flood relief package for J&K.

He said the financial assistance would help accelerate reconstruction and development in flood-affected areas.