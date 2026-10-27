Mankotia kick starts PMGSY road projects worth Rs 62.87 cr in Chenani

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENANI, Oct 26: MLA Chenani Ghordi Assembly Constituency, Balwant Singh Mankotia, today initiated the construction work of five important roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) in Latti and Chenani blocks of Udhampur.

The five road projects, having a combined sanctioned cost of Rs 62.87 crore, are expected to significantly improve road connectivity for residents of remote and hilly areas of the constituency.

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The road projects are Dhoona Upper to Gali Thair Tandar, Latti (Rs 13.22 crore and 5.71 km), Mantalai to Sira Km 10th to Seri, Chenani (Rs 19.996 crore and 7.35 km), Bari to Chumpru Padder, Latti (Rs 13.29 crore and 5.772 km), Mantalai to Sira Km 4th to Lothad, Chenani (Rs 11.49 crore and 4.65 km) and Mantalai Sira Road Km 8th to Karpalt, Chenani (Rs 4.88 crore and 2.00 km).

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia expressed his gratitude to the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving priority to rural connectivity and infrastructure development, particularly in the hilly and remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also conveyed his sincere thanks to Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State PMO and local Member of Parliament, for his continued support and cooperation in strengthening developmental infrastructure in the Chenani Assembly Constituency.

The local residents accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome to MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia on the occasion. The people expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the MLA for taking up their long-pending demand for improved road connectivity and for ensuring the commencement of these important projects.

A large number of people from the concerned areas, along with former DDC members, former PRIs, prominent citizens and local residents, were present on the occasion.

The commencement of these projects is expected to provide better connectivity to rural and far-flung areas, facilitate transportation and strengthen access to essential services, thereby contributing significantly to the overall socio-economic development of the region.