Mankotia holds public darbar, addresses grievances at Thildu-Panchode

Excelsior Correspondent

CHENANI, June 21: MLA Chenani-Ghordi Balwant Singh Mankotia today organized a public darbar at Thildu, Panchode (Latti) to address the concerns and grievances of the local population. Officers from various Government departments were present during the programme to listen to and resolve public issues.

The Public Darbar witnessed the participation of a large number of local residents along with former PRI representatives, former DDC members, former Sarpanches, former Panchs and other prominent citizens of the area. People raised several issues and demands before the MLA and departmental officers. Taking immediate cognizance of the grievances, MLA Mankotia directed the concerned officers to resolve the issues on priority and ensure prompt action wherever possible.

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On the occasion, the people expressed their gratitude to MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia for initiating the long-pending work on the Pattangarh-Latti Road from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) with an allocation of Rs 10 lakh. Residents stated that the road project would significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel distance and time for the local population.

The locals also thanked the MLA for various developmental initiatives undertaken in the area, including the installation of new hand pumps, strengthening of electricity infrastructure, construction and upgradation of PMGSY roads, sanctioning of PMAY houses, strengthening of healthcare and approval of new school buildings.

Mankotia said that the sole objective of organizing public darbars is to ensure that people do not have to run from one office to another to get their issues addressed. Instead, Government officers should come directly to the doorsteps of the people and listen to their concerns. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue holding such Public Darbars in the future so that governance remains accessible, transparent and people-centric. MLA Mankotia expressed his gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi led Union Government for special focus on J&K's development.

The gathering appreciated the MLA's efforts towards grassroots development and public outreach, while expressing confidence that such interactions would further strengthen the bond between the administration and the people.