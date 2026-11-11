Mankotia calls on Omar Abdullah; raises issues of public welfare

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: MLA Chenani-Ghordi, Balwant Singh Mankotia, called on the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, here today and held a meeting to discuss various issues concerning public welfare, development and the overall progress of the Chenani-Ghordi constituency.

During the meeting, Mankotia highlighted several public-related issues and developmental requirements of the constituency, urging the Chief Minister to take necessary measures for their early redressal. He also stressed the need for focused attention towards strengthening basic infrastructure, improving public amenities and accelerating ongoing and proposed development works.

Advertisement

The MLA emphasized that addressing the genuine concerns of the people and ensuring equitable development should remain a priority. He sought the Government's support and intervention for resolving issues affecting the general public and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of the society.

The Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the MLA and assured that the concerns related to public welfare and development would be looked into as per the Government's priorities.

Mankotia reiterated his commitment to continuously raising the voice of the people and working towards the overall development and welfare of Chenani-Ghordi constituency.