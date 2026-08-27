Manjrekar slams ICC, BCCI for going soft on disciplinary violations by youngsters

NEW DELHI, Aug 26:

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised the ICC and the BCCI for their handling of recent disciplinary violations by young players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying that the two bodies are "training" them to repeat such behaviour by letting them get away with it.

Both Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi have been involved in heated on-field confrontations with the former even defending his actions in the face of criticism.

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"Dear @icc & @bcci Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too," Manjrekar wrote on 'X'.

Jaiswal and Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee for an on-field altercation on day one of the second Test in Colombo.

The duo was also handed a demerit point each.

They were involved in a showdown after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India's first innings. (PTI)