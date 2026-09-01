Manjit listens farmers’ issues, seeks urgent intervention of authorities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: J&K Apni Party (JKAP) provincial president, S. Manjit Singh here today convened a meeting of the party’s Kissan Wing, headed by its president Badrinath Sharma, to deliberate upon the pressing issues confronting the farming community across J&K, with particular emphasis on Jammu region.

During meeting, Badrinath Sharma highlighted a wide range of concerns being faced by farmers, including inadequate irrigation facilities, non-availability of water at tail-end of irrigation channels, shortage and high cost of quality seeds and fertilizers, complicated procedures for accessing agricultural benefits, delayed compensation for crop losses, shortcomings in crop insurance and the continuous shrinking of agricultural land.

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Speaking on the occasion, S. Manjit Singh expressed serious concern over what he described as the failure of both the Union Government and the Omar Abdullah-led J&K Government to adequately address the genuine concerns of farmers.

He said that agriculture remains the backbone of rural economy of J&K and supports a large section of the population, directly and indirectly but farmers are increasingly facing uncertainty due to inadequate infrastructure, rising input costs, erratic weather conditions, crop losses and insufficient institutional support.

The JKAP leader expressed concern over the delay in disbursing compensation for crops damaged by floods, heavy rains, hailstorms, droughts, cloudbursts and other natural calamities.

He also called for strengthening the crop insurance system in J&K.

Manjit assured the participants that JKAP would continue to raise the genuine concerns of the farming community before the appropriate forums and seek time-bound and practical solution to the problems being faced by cultivators.

Prominent among those present in the meeting were District president, Abhay Bakaya, SC Wing president, Bodh Raj Bhagat, senior vice president District Jammu Urban, Neelam Gupta, secretary District Jammu Urban, Sheekha Bhardwaj and other party leaders and workers.