Manjhi Reviews MSME Schemes In Ladakh, Assures Resolution Of Stakeholders' Concerns

Leh/Jammu, June 29: Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday reviewed the implementation of various central schemes in the Union Territory of Ladakh and assured stakeholders that their grievances would be addressed.

The review meeting, held at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference hall in Leh, was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of MSME, the Ladakh administration, banking institutions, industry associations and local entrepreneurs, officials said.

During the meeting, Director of Industries and Commerce, Ladakh, M A Bhatt, briefed the minister on the implementation status of various MSME schemes in the Union Territory.

Joint Secretary Vinamra Mishra said Manjhi was the first union MSME minister to visit Ladakh.

He also highlighted the sector's contribution to employment generation and economic growth.

The meeting also featured an interaction with entrepreneurs, bank representatives and other stakeholders, who raised issues related to the implementation of schemes, access to credit, subsidies and market linkages, officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Manjhi said the MSME sector, after agriculture, has emerged as one of the country's largest contributors to GDP growth and employment generation, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said MSMEs have a relatively low carbon footprint, making them well-suited for sustainable development in ecologically sensitive regions such as Ladakh.

The minister also appreciated the role of the UDYAM portal in simplifying enterprise registration and stressed the need for greater awareness so that more people, especially those from underprivileged sections, could benefit from government schemes.

Manjhi assured participants that the issues raised during the meeting would be taken up and reiterated the ministry's commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem in Ladakh.