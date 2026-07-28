Manipur Crisis NRC Update Only Solution

Shanta Nahakpam

The present Manipur crisis is perhaps being presented with different narratives given that the state is inhabited by several communities comprising 36 listed tribes along with the Meitei and Meitei Pangal. The conflict which started on 3rd of May 2023 might have shaped a disunion of Meitei and the so-called Kuki Tribes. However, documents pertaining to citizenship of the country is what must be looked into.

Although Manipur attained Independence in 1947, it remained under the rule of the King Maharaj Budhachandra until 15 October 1949, which offers pre-merger Manipur with a very different history. A liberal election was conducted under Manipur Constitution Act 1947, a landmark Legislative document enacted by the Maharaj. Manipur’s pre-merger status had an Assembly of 53 members elected by its original citizens.

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The post-merger of Manipur after 1949 to the Indian Union under different schedules of the Indian Constitution, which safeguard various communities and its land, has been the platform for emergence of various armed groups initially demanding greater autonomy and later a separate State. This can be explained by studying the 1950 Schedule Tribe order, which has been amended four times by Parliament since it was originally notified.

Notably, Manipur also has a long 398-km border with its neighbour country having similar community. Importantly, the issue of immigration in Manipur dates back to 1962 when the official military rule began in Myanmar. As of today, the rough population of immigrants from Myanmar increased from 50000-60000 in 1962 to 450000 by 2010.

The present conflict is that Manipur is an open engagement to attain political power to fulfill the long-standing self-styled commitment given to various communities by the armed groups created in the name of safeguarding community interest. It may be noted that the first delimitation exercise in Manipur was done way back in 1973, wherein the state had a political representation map of 40 in the Valley and 20 in the hills.

Notably, the next delimitation is scheduled after the ensuing census 2027. However, various communities have political demands, which can only be fulfilled if they have a major stake in power. Hence, the pertaining crisis is an opportunity for vested interests to go ahead with the Centre’s proposed Census exercise to ensure that the existing number of villages and inhabitants, who have migrated from Myanmar and other countries, get registered during the process.

It’s pertinent to mention that the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Manipur had repeatedly urged in 1980 (when it had an elected Govt), 1994 (during President’s Rule) to detect and deport foreigners within the 1946 Foreigners Act based on the Electoral List of 1948 using 26 January 1950 as the cutoff date, the 1951 census report, the 1951 National Register of Citizen and the 1951 village directory.

The people of Manipur have always been conscious of the issue of illegal immigrants residing in the state. The 2008 suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed between various Kuki Armed groups and the trouble thereafter (which led the youth to loot Government Armory to protect their homes and villages) could have been avoided had different state governments taken steps to check the demographic changes, thanks to immigrants entering India and settling down in various villages.

The latest Manipur conflict which started between Meiteis and Kukis has escalated into one between Kukis and Nagas. But the fact is that various groups have repeatedly been engaging in areas looking for a demographic and linguistic change to press for their demand of greater autonomy or separate administration. The political elites of the Kuki groups have made it amply clear to various national political parties that their support should yield a fulfilment of their demand.

Insofar as the Valley people are concerned, their demand is simple: detect and deport infiltrators in our country (every Indian would support it). And this demand can be fulfilled only if there is a formula or a precondition of finding out the original Indian citizens before undertaking Census 2027. As against this, various groups in the state have been demanding separate administration, which is the easiest way to assimilate the immigrant population in the newly proposed administration, where they and only they can decide the number of original inhabitants.

Hence, the steps taken up by the Valley based CSOs are in the right direction, accusing both the Centre and State Governments of reneging on their commitment to protect their community and land, which has been infested by illegal immigrants who are about to take over political power. The CSOs have visited several government offices pressing their case to safeguard the country’s interest, its original and indigenous people, by adhering to the law of the land.

In case the Centre fails to heed to their demands, the chaos in Manipur may not end since there is already a linguistic and demographic map being drawn in the name of Meitei–Naga-Kuki, warn the 14 CSOs. These include, the IPSA, International Peace and Social Advancement, PANDM, People Action for Democratic Movement, IPAK, Indigenous Peoples Assn of Kangleipak, KSA, Kangleipak Students Assn, ERDO, Economic & Resource Development Orgn, ANDOK Anti-Narcotic Drugs Orgn Kangleipak, and SWA, Struggling Women’s Assn. This week, representatives of the umbrella organization held a meeting with officials of the Union Home Ministry and presented a collective narrative of Manipur which had merged with its original land, population and culture and sings the national anthem, but that the Constitution is being used for personal benefit rather than for the unification of the Indian Union.

Such a coloured idea in the community is a threat to the nation and therefore the CSOs demand that Manipur first must have an NRC update, and only then shall the upcoming delimitation exercise result in political power to the original Indian citizens and not immigrants!