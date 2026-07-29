Manipal Health collects Rs 4,167 cr from anchor investors; IPO opens for public subscription

NEW DELHI, July 29: Manipal Health Enterprises has collected Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Allianz Global Investors Fund, as its Rs 9,275-crore initial share-sale opens for public subscription Wednesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Manipal Health opened with a 6 per cent subscription initially, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) till 1.30 pm.

Apart from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Allianz Global Investors Fund, the anchor book attracted several global investors, including Morgan Stanley Asia, Natixis International Fund, Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE on Tuesday.

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Additionally, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, UTI MF and HSBC MF also participated in the anchor round.

According to the circular, the company allotted over 7.06 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 590 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 560-590 per share, valuing the company at a little over Rs 77,600 crore at the upper end. The company's three-day public issue will conclude on July 31.

The Bengaluru-based company's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Promoters -- Imperius Healthcare Investments Pte. Ltd. and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt. Ltd. -- along with shareholders TPG SG Magazine Pte. Ltd., Seventy Second Investment Company LLC, Ammar Sdn Bhd, Novo Holdings Invest Asia and Phoenix Bear Investments, LLC, will pare their stakes through the OFS.

The company proposes to utilise Rs 5,378 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. It has earmarked Rs 574 crore for acquiring the minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is estimated at around Rs 9,275 crore, while at the lower end it is pegged at about Rs 9,210 crore.

Manipal Health operates a pan-India network of multispecialty hospitals offering services ranging from outpatient care to tertiary and quaternary interventions.

According to the red herring prospectus, as of March 31, 2026, the company operated 49 hospitals in India with 13,037 licensed beds (licensed beds represent the total number of hospital beds approved by regulatory authorities for patient care in a facility).

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company's revenue from operations was at Rs 10,336 crore and a profit of Rs 916.52 crore.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on or about August 5. (PTI)