Manimahesh Yatra flagged off from Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 12: The annual Manimahesh Yatra from Ramban to the sacred Manimahesh Lake in Himachal Pradesh was flagged off today from the historic Raghunath Temple by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Ramban Shokat Hayat Mattoo, in the presence of Tehsildar Ramban Deep Kumar and police officers.

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Hundreds of devotees, including men, women and children, participated in the flag-off ceremony and embarked on the pilgrimage carrying the holy mace, Chhari Mubarak.

The temple premises reverberated with devotional chants of “Har Har Mahadev” as the pilgrims commenced their spiritual journey.

The yatra, led by Baba Devi Dass Maharaj, will proceed towards the revered Manimahesh Lake via the Bhaderwah-Chamba route. Situated at an altitude of around 13,000 feet, Manimahesh Lake is one of the prominent high-altitude pilgrimage destinations in the region and attracts devotees from different parts of the country.

Addressing the pilgrims, ACR Shokat Hayat Mattoo extended his best wishes for a safe and successful pilgrimage.

He urged the devotees to uphold the spirit of communal harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect throughout the journey.

The ACR also advised the pilgrims to remain vigilant, follow all necessary safety precautions and cooperate with the administration and other agencies to ensure a smooth and peaceful pilgrimage.

Police authorities said, “Adequate security and traffic management arrangements had been put in place for the movement of the pilgrims.”

The devotees were advised to strictly follow safety guidelines, remain updated about weather and traffic advisories, and cooperate with police personnel and officials deployed along the route.

The flag-off marked the commencement of the annual pilgrimage from Ramban, reflecting the district’s rich spiritual traditions and the enduring faith, devotion and spirit of communal harmony among the devotees.