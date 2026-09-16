Manigam residents protest over access road closure

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 15: Residents of Manigam in Ganderbal district today opposed the planned closure of a key access road through a newly installed highway divider, warning that it would disrupt movement to and from the village and cut access to farmland, government offices and a cremation ground used by the local Kashmiri Pandit community.

They urged authorities to keep the access point open, saying its closure would force residents to travel about a kilometre to reach the nearest turning point and create difficulties for people in the sprawling village.

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Ali Muhammad Rather, a resident, said the nearly 100-year-old road connects Manigam, Wayil and several other areas with the bypass and has long served as a key access route.

He said Manigam is spread across nearly eight kilometres, with residential areas and paddy fields located on both sides of the bypass, making the access point important for daily movement and agricultural activities.

Rather also highlighted concerns over the local Kashmiri Pandit community, whose cremation ground is located on the other side of the bypass and is accessed through the same road.

"If this road is closed, how will they take their dead ones?" he said, adding that they would otherwise have to travel to Lar and bring the bodies back to the area.

Rather said local authorities understood the residents' concerns but alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had not yet adequately addressed the issue.

Sarpanch Muhammad Muzaffar said the road also serves people from Wayil, Nunnar and Gultibagh, who visit Manigam for various services and official work.

He said the location had become an important junction, with several public facilities, including a bank and a Power Development Department (PDD) office.